Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

We will be comparing the differences between Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 131.23 N/A -1.66 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 5 400.85 N/A -1.24 0.00

Demonstrates Otonomy Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.42 shows that Otonomy Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation’s beta is 1.68 which is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Otonomy Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Otonomy Inc. has a 83.82% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Otonomy Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.9% and 8.8%. 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.1% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22% CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. was less bullish than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.