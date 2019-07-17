Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 121.10 N/A -1.66 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.52 N/A -7.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Otonomy Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Otonomy Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6%

Volatility and Risk

Otonomy Inc. has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s 367.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 4.67 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is Otonomy Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 99.20%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Otonomy Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.9% and 40.1% respectively. Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.28%. Comparatively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22% Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has weaker performance than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.