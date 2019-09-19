Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 94.48 N/A -1.66 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 25.40 N/A 0.03 23.88

Demonstrates Otonomy Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Otonomy Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Risk & Volatility

Otonomy Inc. has a beta of 2.33 and its 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Otonomy Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential is 270.37% at a $8 consensus target price. Competitively AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $1.75, with potential upside of 76.77%. The information presented earlier suggests that Otonomy Inc. looks more robust than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Otonomy Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.6% and 31.9%. 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.