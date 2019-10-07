Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Otonomy Inc.
|2
|-0.06
|24.46M
|-1.66
|0.00
|Aptorum Group Limited
|16
|0.00
|3.91M
|-0.53
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Otonomy Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Otonomy Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Otonomy Inc.
|1,114,452,341.90%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
|Aptorum Group Limited
|23,987,730.06%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Otonomy Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 272.09% for Otonomy Inc. with consensus price target of $8.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. Insiders held 0.28% of Otonomy Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
|Aptorum Group Limited
|-0.32%
|-8.96%
|47.15%
|56.52%
|0%
|43.94%
For the past year Otonomy Inc. was more bullish than Aptorum Group Limited.
Summary
Otonomy Inc. beats Aptorum Group Limited on 6 of the 11 factors.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.