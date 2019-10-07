Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 -0.06 24.46M -1.66 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 16 0.00 3.91M -0.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Otonomy Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Otonomy Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 1,114,452,341.90% -60.1% -48.1% Aptorum Group Limited 23,987,730.06% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Otonomy Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 272.09% for Otonomy Inc. with consensus price target of $8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. Insiders held 0.28% of Otonomy Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. was more bullish than Aptorum Group Limited.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Aptorum Group Limited on 6 of the 11 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.