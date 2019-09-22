Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

This is a contrast between Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 95.79 N/A -1.66 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 highlights Otonomy Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Otonomy Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Risk & Volatility

Otonomy Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.33 beta. From a competition point of view, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a 1.03 beta which is 3.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is Otonomy Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 265.30%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Otonomy Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 61.6% and 3.1% respectively. Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.28%. Comparatively, 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance while Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.