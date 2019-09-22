Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

This is a contrast between Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|95.79
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Otonomy Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Otonomy Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
Risk & Volatility
Otonomy Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.33 beta. From a competition point of view, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a 1.03 beta which is 3.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$8 is Otonomy Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 265.30%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Otonomy Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 61.6% and 3.1% respectively. Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.28%. Comparatively, 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-9.73%
|-21.09%
|-40.59%
|-28.87%
|-53.26%
|-21.09%
For the past year Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance while Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
