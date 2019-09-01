Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|95.32
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|41
|86.45
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
Demonstrates Otonomy Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Otonomy Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 187.61% for Otonomy Inc. with consensus price target of $6.5.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
For the past year Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
