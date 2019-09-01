Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 95.32 N/A -1.66 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 41 86.45 N/A -0.44 0.00

Demonstrates Otonomy Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Otonomy Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 187.61% for Otonomy Inc. with consensus price target of $6.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.