Otonomy, Inc. (OTIC) Reaches $2.14 Formed H&S; Exfo – Subordinate Voting Shares (EXFO) SI Decreased By 36.14%

Exfo Inc – Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:EXFO) had a decrease of 36.14% in short interest. EXFO’s SI was 20,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 36.14% from 32,100 shares previously. With 49,000 avg volume, 0 days are for Exfo Inc – Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:EXFO)’s short sellers to cover EXFO’s short positions. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.81. About 2,771 shares traded. EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) has declined 1.28% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.28% the S&P500. Some Historical EXFO News: 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys New 4.6% Position in EXFO; 16/03/2018 – EXFO investor advisory; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in EXFO; 10/04/2018 – EXFO 2Q Loss/Shr 8c; 10/04/2018 – EXFO Sees 3Q IFRS Loss 15c-19c/Sh; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Astellia S.A. (ALAST.FR) Now EXFO; 04/04/2018 – EXFO Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 52 Days; 20/03/2018 – EXFO Short-Interest Ratio Rises 277% to 44 Days

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $213.89 million. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks.