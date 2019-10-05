Otonomy, Inc. (OTIC) EPS Estimated At $-0.44; Castleark Management Decreased Veeva Sys (VEEV) Stake

Castleark Management Llc decreased Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) stake by 41.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Castleark Management Llc sold 9,845 shares as Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV)’s stock rose 19.88%. The Castleark Management Llc holds 13,685 shares with $2.22M value, down from 23,530 last quarter. Veeva Sys Inc now has $23.11B valuation. The stock increased 3.38% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $154. About 1.81 million shares traded or 18.36% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C

Analysts expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to report $-0.44 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.32% from last quarter’s $-0.41 EPS. After having $-0.38 EPS previously, Otonomy, Inc.’s analysts see 15.79% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.15. About 8,918 shares traded. Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) has declined 13.94% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical OTIC News: 08/03/2018 – OTONOMY INC OTIC.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.62; 06/04/2018 – CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS ACQUIRES EXCLUSIVE CANADIAN RIGHTS TO U.S. FDA-APPROVED A-101 40% TOPICAL SOLUTION FROM ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS; 19/03/2018 – Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Positive Update on Phase 2 Results After a 3-Mo Follow-Up of A-101 45% Topical Solution for Potential Treatment of Common Warts; 09/05/2018 – OTONOMY 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 19/03/2018 – ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE WERE NO TREATMENT-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS AMONG SUBJECTS TREATED WITH A-101 45%; 06/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 207986 Company: OTONOMY INC; 08/03/2018 – Otonomy 4Q Loss $18.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Otonomy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OTIC); 09/05/2018 – OTONOMY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.37; 08/03/2018 – OTONOMY: TRIAL FOR OTIVIDEX TO START MID-2018

More notable recent Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AGTC (AGTC) and Otonomy (OTIC) Announce Pact to Develop and Commercialize Gene Therapy for Congenital Hearing Loss – StreetInsider.com” on October 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Otonomy (OTIC) Commences Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of OTO-413 in Hearing Loss – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Otonomy to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Otonomy to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. The company has market cap of $65.81 million. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It currently has negative earnings. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmer's ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 1 investors sold Otonomy, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 14.61 million shares or 2.01% less from 14.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC). Vanguard Group holds 1.18 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.02% in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC). Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC). Texas-based Tpg Grp Inc (Sbs) has invested 0.09% in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC). 1.10M were reported by 683 Management Limited. Pura Vida Invests Ltd holds 0.79% or 993,463 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Company reported 0% in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) for 38,588 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 171,800 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC). Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Co reported 700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 152,631 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan has invested 0.04% in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC). Parametric Associates Ltd Llc reported 12,627 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsrs Preferred Limited Liability Corp has 234 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New England Inv And Retirement Gru stated it has 3,862 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie reported 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Comerica Comml Bank owns 9,382 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.38% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 105,447 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.07% or 23,918 shares in its portfolio. 66,783 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Bluestein R H & holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 2,750 shares. 2,043 are owned by Bridges Investment Management. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) reported 20,325 shares. First Republic Invest reported 14,613 shares stake. Vantage Investment Prtn Limited Liability Com owns 43,500 shares. 67 were accumulated by Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability. Advisory Research Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $61.52M for 93.90 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:VEEV), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock has $20000 highest and $10300 lowest target. $174.38’s average target is 13.23% above currents $154 stock price. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock had 26 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. JMP Securities maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Wednesday, August 28 with “Market Outperform” rating. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Thursday, May 30. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $15000 target in Thursday, October 3 report. Stephens maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Wednesday, August 28 with “Overweight” rating. Guggenheim maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) rating on Wednesday, August 28. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $18000 target. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, May 30. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 28 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 30 by Deutsche Bank.

Castleark Management Llc increased Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) stake by 6,490 shares to 29,670 valued at $3.97M in 2019Q2. It also upped Western Midstream Partners L stake by 76,740 shares and now owns 264,851 shares. Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) was raised too.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Veeva Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:VEEV) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Analysts cautiously optimistic after Veeva event – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Veeva Systems Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Veeva: Not Worth Buying Yet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.