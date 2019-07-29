Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 132.68 N/A -1.66 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 12.77 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Otonomy Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1%

Risk & Volatility

Otonomy Inc. has a beta of 2.42 and its 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, XOMA Corporation’s beta is 2.23 which is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential is 81.82% at a $5 consensus price target. Competitively XOMA Corporation has an average price target of $26, with potential upside of 36.99%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Otonomy Inc. seems more appealing than XOMA Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Otonomy Inc. and XOMA Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.9% and 54.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of XOMA Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22% XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has stronger performance than XOMA Corporation

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.