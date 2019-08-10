Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 108.47 N/A -1.66 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Otonomy Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Volatility & Risk

Otonomy Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.33 beta. In other hand, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.27 which is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The average price target of Otonomy Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 100.80%. Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $21.83, while its potential upside is 206.17%. Based on the data given earlier, Viking Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Otonomy Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 11.03% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. was more bullish than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.