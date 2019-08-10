Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|108.47
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Otonomy Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-9.1%
|-8.9%
Volatility & Risk
Otonomy Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.33 beta. In other hand, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.27 which is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
The average price target of Otonomy Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 100.80%. Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $21.83, while its potential upside is 206.17%. Based on the data given earlier, Viking Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Otonomy Inc., analysts belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 11.03% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.47%
|-7.57%
|-1.91%
|-7.68%
|-21.93%
|0.52%
For the past year Otonomy Inc. was more bullish than Viking Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.