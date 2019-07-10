Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) Comparing side by side

Both Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 122.55 N/A -1.66 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.30 N/A -1.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Otonomy Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Otonomy Inc. has an average price target of $5, and a 96.85% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.9% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 78.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 7.55% -11.63% -70.99% -83.76% -78.57% -64.81%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend while Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.