Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 99.31 N/A -1.66 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 12.95 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Otonomy Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Otonomy Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Risk & Volatility

Otonomy Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.33. In other hand, Pfenex Inc. has beta of 2.29 which is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Otonomy Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential is 272.09% at a $8 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has weaker performance than Pfenex Inc.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.