Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|99.31
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Pfenex Inc.
|6
|12.95
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Otonomy Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Otonomy Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.8%
|-37.5%
Risk & Volatility
Otonomy Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.33. In other hand, Pfenex Inc. has beta of 2.29 which is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Otonomy Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Pfenex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential is 272.09% at a $8 consensus price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
|Pfenex Inc.
|-2.65%
|-13.66%
|3.34%
|62.43%
|16.44%
|84.33%
For the past year Otonomy Inc. has weaker performance than Pfenex Inc.
Summary
Pfenex Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.