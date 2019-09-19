Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 96.23 N/A -1.66 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Otonomy Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 263.64% and an $8 average target price. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 average target price and a 430.97% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Otonomy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.