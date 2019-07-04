Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Comparing side by side

Both Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Otonomy Inc.
|2
|124.96
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|576.95
|N/A
|-2.68
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Otonomy Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Otonomy Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Otonomy Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 93.05%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Otonomy Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.9% and 57.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Otonomy Inc.
|-6.17%
|3.58%
|40.29%
|16.53%
|-36.48%
|56.22%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|-1.56%
|-1.76%
|35.56%
|33.97%
|0%
|24.35%
For the past year Otonomy Inc. has stronger performance than Orchard Therapeutics plc
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
