Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Comparing side by side

Both Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 124.96 N/A -1.66 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 576.95 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Otonomy Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Otonomy Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Otonomy Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 93.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Otonomy Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.9% and 57.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22% Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has stronger performance than Orchard Therapeutics plc

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.