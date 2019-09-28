Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) Comparing side by side

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 -0.06 24.46M -1.66 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 4 0.00 9.27M -1.47 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 1,101,107,409.74% -60.1% -48.1% Neurotrope Inc. 255,322,665.05% -77.2% -70.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.33 shows that Otonomy Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Neurotrope Inc.’s beta is 2.3 which is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Otonomy Inc. has a consensus price target of $8, and a 277.36% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Otonomy Inc. and Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.6% and 16.2% respectively. About 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Otonomy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neurotrope Inc.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.