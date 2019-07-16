Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 121.58 N/A -1.66 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 115 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Otonomy Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Otonomy Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Risk and Volatility

Otonomy Inc. has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.11 beta which makes it 11.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Otonomy Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 98.41%. Competitively Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $128, with potential upside of 28.00%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Otonomy Inc. is looking more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.9% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 94.6% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.28%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has 56.22% stronger performance while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.