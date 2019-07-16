Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Otonomy Inc.
|2
|121.58
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|115
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.73
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Otonomy Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Otonomy Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.7%
|-8.5%
Risk and Volatility
Otonomy Inc. has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.11 beta which makes it 11.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Otonomy Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 98.41%. Competitively Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $128, with potential upside of 28.00%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Otonomy Inc. is looking more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 65.9% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 94.6% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.28%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Otonomy Inc.
|-6.17%
|3.58%
|40.29%
|16.53%
|-36.48%
|56.22%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2.49%
|-9.39%
|-9.7%
|-42.18%
|-17.77%
|-5.36%
For the past year Otonomy Inc. has 56.22% stronger performance while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.36% weaker performance.
Summary
Otonomy Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
