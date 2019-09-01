Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) Contrasting side by side

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 95.32 N/A -1.66 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

In table 1 we can see Otonomy Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Otonomy Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Otonomy Inc. has a 2.33 beta, while its volatility is 133.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Histogenics Corporation’s 229.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.29 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Otonomy Inc. is $6.5, with potential upside of 187.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13% of Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. was less bullish than Histogenics Corporation.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Otonomy Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.