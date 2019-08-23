Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Comparison side by side

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 99.29 N/A -1.66 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Otonomy Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Otonomy Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 120.26% and an $5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Otonomy Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.6% and 86.1%. Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.28%. Comparatively, Evelo Biosciences Inc. has 2.68% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance while Evelo Biosciences Inc. has -53.04% weaker performance.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.