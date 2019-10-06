Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 -0.06 24.46M -1.66 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 50 1.02 43.28M 0.73 60.80

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Otonomy Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 1,114,452,341.90% -60.1% -48.1% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 86,907,630.52% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.33 beta indicates that Otonomy Inc. is 133.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s 58.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 272.09% for Otonomy Inc. with consensus target price of $8. Competitively Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has an average target price of $64.5, with potential upside of 19.14%. The data provided earlier shows that Otonomy Inc. appears more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Otonomy Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.6% and 88.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.2% are Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Otonomy Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.