Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Contrasting side by side

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 99.31 N/A -1.66 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Otonomy Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Otonomy Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.33 beta indicates that Otonomy Inc. is 133.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Dare Bioscience Inc. has a 1.96 beta which is 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Otonomy Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 272.09% for Otonomy Inc. with consensus price target of $8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. About 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. was more bullish than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.