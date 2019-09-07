Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Contrasting side by side

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|99.31
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.06
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Otonomy Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Otonomy Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
Volatility & Risk
A 2.33 beta indicates that Otonomy Inc. is 133.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Dare Bioscience Inc. has a 1.96 beta which is 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
Otonomy Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 272.09% for Otonomy Inc. with consensus price target of $8.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. About 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
For the past year Otonomy Inc. was more bullish than Dare Bioscience Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
