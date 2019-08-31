Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 95.32 N/A -1.66 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 23.00 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights Otonomy Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Otonomy Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Risk and Volatility

Otonomy Inc. has a 2.33 beta, while its volatility is 133.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cytokinetics Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.65 beta which makes it 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Otonomy Inc. has a consensus price target of $6.5, and a 187.61% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Cytokinetics Incorporated is $15, which is potential 6.76% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Otonomy Inc. looks more robust than Cytokinetics Incorporated as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.28% of Otonomy Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has weaker performance than Cytokinetics Incorporated

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Cytokinetics Incorporated on 5 of the 8 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.