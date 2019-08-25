Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 97.54 N/A -1.66 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 48.16 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Otonomy Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Otonomy Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.33 shows that Otonomy Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.95 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Otonomy Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 124.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Otonomy Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.6% and 12.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.28% of Otonomy Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.95% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.