Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|97.54
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|48.16
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Otonomy Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Otonomy Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.9%
|-37.7%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 2.33 shows that Otonomy Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.95 beta.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Otonomy Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 124.22%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Otonomy Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.6% and 12.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.28% of Otonomy Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3.66%
|1.61%
|-21.95%
|-27.97%
|-64.77%
|-5.95%
For the past year Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.95% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
