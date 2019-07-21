Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 121.10 N/A -1.66 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 67.73 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Otonomy Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Otonomy Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8%

Volatility & Risk

Otonomy Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.42 beta. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 2.06 beta is the reason why it is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The average target price of Otonomy Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 99.20%. Meanwhile, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $27, while its potential upside is 346.28%. The information presented earlier suggests that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Otonomy Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Otonomy Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.9% and 37.1%. 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. was more bullish than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.