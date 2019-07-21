Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Otonomy Inc.
|2
|121.10
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|7
|67.73
|N/A
|-0.98
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Otonomy Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Otonomy Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-102.5%
|-76.8%
Volatility & Risk
Otonomy Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.42 beta. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 2.06 beta is the reason why it is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
The average target price of Otonomy Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 99.20%. Meanwhile, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $27, while its potential upside is 346.28%. The information presented earlier suggests that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Otonomy Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Otonomy Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.9% and 37.1%. 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Otonomy Inc.
|-6.17%
|3.58%
|40.29%
|16.53%
|-36.48%
|56.22%
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|-2.38%
|3.21%
|-10.86%
|11.8%
|28.52%
|26.54%
For the past year Otonomy Inc. was more bullish than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Summary
Otonomy Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.
