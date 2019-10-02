Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) Comparing side by side

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Otonomy Inc.
|2
|-0.06
|24.46M
|-1.66
|0.00
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|-0.02
|32.33M
|-0.57
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Otonomy Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Otonomy Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Otonomy Inc.
|1,110,657,040.37%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9,653,627,948.64%
|-81%
|-32.8%
Risk and Volatility
Otonomy Inc. has a 2.33 beta, while its volatility is 133.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.2 beta and it is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
Otonomy Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential is 266.97% at a $8 consensus price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Otonomy Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.6% and 25.1%. 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|17.93%
|-61.64%
|-86.16%
|-91.73%
|-81.6%
For the past year Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance.
Summary
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Otonomy Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
