Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) Comparing side by side

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 -0.06 24.46M -1.66 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A -0.02 32.33M -0.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Otonomy Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Otonomy Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 1,110,657,040.37% -60.1% -48.1% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,653,627,948.64% -81% -32.8%

Risk and Volatility

Otonomy Inc. has a 2.33 beta, while its volatility is 133.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.2 beta and it is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Otonomy Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential is 266.97% at a $8 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Otonomy Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.6% and 25.1%. 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance.

Summary

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Otonomy Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.