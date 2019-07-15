Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Comparison side by side

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 121.58 N/A -1.66 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.88 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Otonomy Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3%

Volatility and Risk

Otonomy Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.42 beta. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a 0.72 beta and it is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Otonomy Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, and a 98.41% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Otonomy Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.9% and 5.4% respectively. 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has weaker performance than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.