Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 122.55 N/A -1.66 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 26.79 N/A 0.07 262.60

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Otonomy Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Otonomy Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Risk & Volatility

Otonomy Inc.’s 2.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 142.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.06 beta is the reason why it is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Otonomy Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 96.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.9% of Otonomy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.9% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.28% of Otonomy Inc. shares. Comparatively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.58% 2.79% 10.94% 32.3% 103.5% 54.35%

For the past year Otonomy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Otonomy Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.