Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 101.47 N/A -1.66 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 11.20 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Otonomy Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Volatility and Risk

Otonomy Inc.’s current beta is 2.33 and it happens to be 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Aravive Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.19 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Otonomy Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Otonomy Inc. has a 115.52% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Otonomy Inc. and Aravive Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.6% and 30%. Insiders owned 0.28% of Otonomy Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Aravive Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. was less bullish than Aravive Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc. beats Aravive Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.