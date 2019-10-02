Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Contrasting side by side

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Otonomy Inc.
|2
|-0.06
|24.46M
|-1.66
|0.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|4
|0.00
|15.13M
|-1.76
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Otonomy Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Otonomy Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Otonomy Inc.
|1,107,338,494.27%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|428,721,203.71%
|-37.5%
|-35.9%
Analyst Ratings
Otonomy Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential is 257.14% at a $8 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Aptinyx Inc.’s consensus target price is $7, while its potential upside is 107.72%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Otonomy Inc. seems more appealing than Aptinyx Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Otonomy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.28%. Comparatively, 1% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.54%
|3.05%
|-2.36%
|-29.81%
|-83.09%
|-77.51%
For the past year Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend while Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Otonomy Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.