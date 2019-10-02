Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Contrasting side by side

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 -0.06 24.46M -1.66 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 0.00 15.13M -1.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Otonomy Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Otonomy Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 1,107,338,494.27% -60.1% -48.1% Aptinyx Inc. 428,721,203.71% -37.5% -35.9%

Analyst Ratings

Otonomy Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Otonomy Inc.’s upside potential is 257.14% at a $8 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Aptinyx Inc.’s consensus target price is $7, while its potential upside is 107.72%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Otonomy Inc. seems more appealing than Aptinyx Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Otonomy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.28%. Comparatively, 1% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend while Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.