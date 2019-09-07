Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Comparison side by side

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 99.31 N/A -1.66 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Otonomy Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.33 beta indicates that Otonomy Inc. is 133.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s 3.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 272.09% for Otonomy Inc. with consensus price target of $8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares and 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. About 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance while Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.