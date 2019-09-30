Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 -0.06 24.46M -1.66 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 3.92M -2.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights Otonomy Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 1,110,052,189.70% -60.1% -48.1% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 89,700,464.52% -78.2% -67.1%

Risk and Volatility

Otonomy Inc. has a 2.33 beta, while its volatility is 133.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s 1.85 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Otonomy Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 253.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. has stronger performance than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Otonomy Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.