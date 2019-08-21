Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Comparison side by side

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 3 101.91 N/A -1.66 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.11 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Otonomy Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility & Risk

Otonomy Inc. has a beta of 2.33 and its 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s beta is 2.7 which is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Otonomy Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$5 is Otonomy Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 114.59%. ADMA Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.9 consensus price target and a 168.47% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that ADMA Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Otonomy Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc. has 7.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. was more bullish than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.