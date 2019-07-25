Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy Inc. 2 128.10 N/A -1.66 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 5.14 N/A -3.97 0.00

Demonstrates Otonomy Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Otonomy Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Risk & Volatility

Otonomy Inc. has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.24 beta which is 24.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 88.32% for Otonomy Inc. with average price target of $5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Otonomy Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.9% and 97%. 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52%

For the past year Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.