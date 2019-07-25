Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Otonomy Inc.
|2
|128.10
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|5.14
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
Demonstrates Otonomy Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Otonomy Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
Risk & Volatility
Otonomy Inc. has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.24 beta which is 24.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Otonomy Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 88.32% for Otonomy Inc. with average price target of $5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Otonomy Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.9% and 97%. 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Otonomy Inc.
|-6.17%
|3.58%
|40.29%
|16.53%
|-36.48%
|56.22%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.72%
|5.26%
|-17.02%
|-45.39%
|-70.16%
|-21.52%
For the past year Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.