Otelco Inc. (OTEL) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Telecom Services – Domestic company, Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Otelco Inc. has 11.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 56.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3.8% of Otelco Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.08% of all Telecom Services – Domestic companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Otelco Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otelco Inc. 0.00% 100.70% 8.50% Industry Average 20.78% 25.76% 4.16%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Otelco Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Otelco Inc. N/A 15 5.14 Industry Average 799.16M 3.85B 37.18

Otelco Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Otelco Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Otelco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 2.00 2.22

The rivals have a potential upside of 10.76%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Otelco Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otelco Inc. -0.9% -9.2% -15.75% -10.48% -2.34% -9.71% Industry Average 3.12% 8.88% 5.85% 19.88% 21.70% 33.39%

For the past year Otelco Inc. had bearish trend while Otelco Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Otelco Inc. are 1.3 and 1. Competitively, Otelco Inc.’s rivals have 1.41 and 0.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Otelco Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Otelco Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Otelco Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.68. Competitively, Otelco Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.77 which is 22.71% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Otelco Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Otelco Inc.’s rivals beat Otelco Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. Otelco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunication services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice access lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; directory advertising services; and other telephone related services comprising leasing, selling, installing, and maintaining customer premise telecommunications equipment, as well as the publication of local telephone directories and wireline voice telephone services. The company also provides network access services, which include the origination, transportation, and termination of calls of long distance, wireless, and other interexchange carriers; basic, digital, high-definition, digital video recording, video on demand, and pay per view cable television services; high-speed and dial-up Internet access, as well as ancillary services, which include Web hosting and computer virus protection; Internet protocol television; and other telephone related services. In addition, it resells satellite services for DirecTV; rents fiber to transport data and other telecommunications services; and provides private/hybrid cloud hosting services, as well as consulting and professional engineering services for mission-critical software applications of small and mid-sized companies. The company primarily serves business and residential customers residing in and adjacent to the exchanges in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia; and business customers in Maine and New Hampshire. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 94,029 voice and data access lines. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Oneonta, Alabama.