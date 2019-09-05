Otelco Inc. (OTEL) and Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Comparing side by side

Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) and Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) have been rivals in the Telecom Services – Domestic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otelco Inc. 15 0.63 N/A 2.84 5.14 Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. 2 0.40 N/A 0.12 15.29

In table 1 we can see Otelco Inc. and Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Otelco Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Otelco Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Otelco Inc. and Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otelco Inc. 0.00% 100.7% 8.5% Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.68 beta indicates that Otelco Inc. is 32.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Otelco Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Otelco Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.1% of Otelco Inc. shares and 43.3% of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. shares. 3.8% are Otelco Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 6% of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Otelco Inc. -0.9% -9.2% -15.75% -10.48% -2.34% -9.71% Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. -3.65% 9.47% 1.65% -4.64% 17.09% 28.47%

For the past year Otelco Inc. had bearish trend while Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Otelco Inc. beats Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. Otelco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunication services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice access lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; directory advertising services; and other telephone related services comprising leasing, selling, installing, and maintaining customer premise telecommunications equipment, as well as the publication of local telephone directories and wireline voice telephone services. The company also provides network access services, which include the origination, transportation, and termination of calls of long distance, wireless, and other interexchange carriers; basic, digital, high-definition, digital video recording, video on demand, and pay per view cable television services; high-speed and dial-up Internet access, as well as ancillary services, which include Web hosting and computer virus protection; Internet protocol television; and other telephone related services. In addition, it resells satellite services for DirecTV; rents fiber to transport data and other telecommunications services; and provides private/hybrid cloud hosting services, as well as consulting and professional engineering services for mission-critical software applications of small and mid-sized companies. The company primarily serves business and residential customers residing in and adjacent to the exchanges in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia; and business customers in Maine and New Hampshire. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 94,029 voice and data access lines. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Oneonta, Alabama.