Ota Financial Group LP Position In Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) Was Has Raised; Private Capital Management Increases Stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA)

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc (MPAA) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 30,145 shares as the company's stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.13 million, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 3,062 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500.

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) by 54.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 82,378 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 232,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09 million, up from 150,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 11.13% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 100 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW)

Ota Financial Group Lp, which manages about $128.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Opp (PTY) by 17,102 shares to 14,932 shares, valued at $270,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siriusxm C by 22,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,914 shares, and cut its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV).