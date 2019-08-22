Ota Financial Group LP Maintains Stake in Sprint (S); Infosys LTD (INFY) Shareholder Arga Investment Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $751,000

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 47.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 75,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 81,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $890,000, down from 156,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 4.58M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 06/03/2018 – Infosys Opens Indianapolis Technology and Innovation Hub; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Limited: Investor Meeting; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO NOT NAMED AS ACCUSED PARTY IN THE FIR; 13/04/2018 – Infosys’ new CEO to sell 3 subsidiaries bought by predecessor; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 26/04/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Citizens Bank Partners With Finastra & Infosys For Trade Finance Solution; 13/04/2018 – Infosys CEO’s Strategy Hints at More Hiring in U.S.: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS – REVENUE PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE WAS STABLE DURING THE YEAR AS THE BENEFITS OF AUTOMATION AND NEWER SERVICES KICKED IN; 18/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: News Clarification; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- ANTICIPATES COMPLETION OF SALE OF KALLIDUS, SKAVA, PANAYA BY MARCH 2019

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Sprint Corp (S) by 136.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 165,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 286,142 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 120,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.83. About 4.08M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 02/05/2018 – SPRINT BEGINS CALL WITH INVESTORS; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 14/05/2018 – Sprint and Sprint Communications Announce Successful Consent Solicitations; 22/03/2018 – Soccer-Sprint king Bolt to get his Dortmund trial on Friday; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 24/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA ANNOUNCES THE PRESENTATION OF THE SPRINT-MS PHASE 2B TRIAL OF MN-166 (IBUDILAST) IN PROGRESSIVE MS AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF NEUROLOGY (AAN) 70TH ANNUAL MEETING PLENARY SESSION WITH; 26/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 08/05/2018 – Sprint at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Sprint Sells $3.9 Billion of Spectrum-Backed Bonds in Round Two

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Veritable LP owns 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 15,881 shares. Mig Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 1.74 million shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Co accumulated 439,860 shares or 0% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 665,669 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co owns 434,753 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Hrt Fincl Limited Com reported 63,334 shares. Whittier Tru Com reported 3,985 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 52,731 are owned by Kbc Grp Nv. Magnetar Limited Liability Com accumulated 24.26M shares or 3.53% of the stock. Jefferies Ltd Llc owns 577,745 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Swiss State Bank has 3.25M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 50,275 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $91.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 78,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).