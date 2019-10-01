Ota Financial Group LP Maintains Holding in Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW); Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Sandler Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $11.08 Million

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 95.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 205,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 8,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $476,000, down from 213,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 11.20M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) by 54.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 82,378 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 232,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 150,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ota Financial Group Lp, which manages about $128.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Siriusxm C by 22,829 shares to 89,914 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Dynamic Credit And Mor (PCI) by 54,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,571 shares, and cut its stake in Siriusxm A.

More recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Zions Bancorp (ZION) Offers Updates Warrant Information; Plans Presentation at RBC Conference – StreetInsider.com” on March 02, 2017. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Regional Bank Warrants – A Quick Run-Through – Seeking Alpha” on October 27, 2013. Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zions Bancorporation To Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results And Updates Warrant Information – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better IoT Buy: Sierra Wireless vs. Cisco – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Expect From Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Datadog a Buy After Surging 40% Post-IPO? – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Stock Isnâ€™t a Growth Stock Anymore â€” And Thatâ€™s OK – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 185,672 shares to 288,972 shares, valued at $38.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Redfin Corp (Put) by 260,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (Put) (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Mgmt Inc accumulated 40,150 shares or 0.42% of the stock. 52,002 were reported by First Quadrant LP Ca. Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 238,553 shares. Cna Financial holds 1.63% or 143,300 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard Bancorp reported 354,909 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4.49M shares. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 2.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bangor Fincl Bank holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 21,310 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank invested in 0.91% or 205,974 shares. Country Tru Bank & Trust holds 2.52% or 1.06 million shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 5,914 shares. Saturna Capital Corporation invested in 2.72% or 1.69 million shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 52,196 shares. Madison Inv Holdg owns 0.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 553,750 shares.