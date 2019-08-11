Ota Financial Group LP Maintains Holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA); Cms Energy (CMS) Shares Rose While Partners Group Holding Ag Raised Stake by $6.51 Million

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 42.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 118,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 398,846 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15 million, up from 280,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.32. About 1.99 million shares traded or 2.12% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 10/05/2018 – Grid operator asks US Gulf Coast utilities to expect hot weather; 02/04/2018 – Argo Translation’s CMS Connect™ Plugin Makes Content Management Translation, Updates Easy; 16/03/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 73. Interim Reporting; 15/03/2018 – CMS: Provider Reimbursement Manual Part 2, Provider Cost Reporting Forms and Instructions, Chapter 40, Form CMS-2552-10 -; 03/04/2018 – NCPA: In New Part D Rule, CMS Asserts Authority to Apply DIR at Point Of Sale; 19/04/2018 – Memorial Hermann Earns CMS Certification for Lung Transplant Program; 05/03/2018 – Human API collaborates with CMS to launch new FHIR-based API for 53 million Medicare patients; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CMS Energy Corp. Jr Sub Nts ‘BBB-‘: Rtgs Afrmd; 27/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Bipartisan Group of Senators Demand Explanation for CMS’ Views Related to Unique Legal Status of Tribes; 25/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 83. Interim Reporting

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) by 218.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 52,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The institutional investor held 76,556 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 24,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $808.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 359,995 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Mountain Finance Corp (NYSE:NMFC) by 118,125 shares to 857,805 shares, valued at $11.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 44,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,983 shares, and cut its stake in Cia De Saneamento Basico Do Es (NYSE:SBS).