Ota Financial Group LP Lifted Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) Holding by $1.07 Million; Perceptive Advisors Position In Retrophin (RTRX) Was Raised

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 717,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.77M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.79M, up from 3.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.88. About 1.09M shares traded or 53.18% up from the average. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) by 54.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 82,378 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 232,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 150,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 1,600 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ota Financial Group Lp, which manages about $128.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Dynamic Credit And Mor (PCI) by 54,025 shares to 12,571 shares, valued at $300,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp Cl B by 11,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,413 shares, and cut its stake in Siriusxm C.

More recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Regional Bank Warrants – A Quick Run-Through – Seeking Alpha” on October 27, 2013. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “Zions Bancorporation To Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results And Updates Warrant Information – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Zions Bancorp (ZION) Offers Updates Warrant Information; Plans Presentation at RBC Conference – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: March 02, 2017 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Retrophin Prices Upsized $240 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Retrophin Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of NDA Filing for the New Formulation of Thiola® (tiopronin) in the Treatment of Cystinuria – GlobeNewswire” published on November 12, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Economic Data – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Retrophin to Present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Implied Volatility Surging for Retrophin (RTRX) Stock Options – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.