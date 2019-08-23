Ota Financial Group LP Increases Holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA); As Cooper Cos (COO) Stock Price Rose, Martin Currie LTD Decreased Holding by $8.62 Million

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 66.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 29,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 14,581 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, down from 43,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $8.15 during the last trading session, reaching $321.67. About 243,461 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 03/04/2018 – The Cooper Companies Acquires The LifeGlobal Group, Expanding Fertility Solutions Portfolio; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – COOPERSURGICAL ACQUIRED ASSETS OF LIFEGLOBAL GROUP AND ITS AFFILIATES; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP ASSETS FOR $125M; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 03/04/2018 – COOPER SEES PURCHASE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN 2018, ADDING THEREAFTER; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Acquires the LifeGlobal Group For $125M; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.510B-$2.560B

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 earnings per share, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $155.07 million for 25.45 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 249,669 shares to 2.77 million shares, valued at $113.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Management owns 0% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 1,764 shares. 2.29 million are owned by Generation Investment Ltd Liability Partnership. 14,581 are owned by Martin Currie Ltd. Shine Advisory Serv invested in 42 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 601 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Caxton Assocs LP stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc holds 0% or 9 shares. Brant Point Invest Management Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 15,042 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 34,250 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset invested in 55,589 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 56,175 were reported by Eaton Vance. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.59% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 46,400 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated invested in 2,154 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Cibc Ww Mkts has 11,810 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.