Ota Financial Group LP Increases Holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA); Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Boosted Holding in Dollar General (DG) by $59.26 Million

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) by 218.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 52,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The institutional investor held 76,556 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 24,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $624.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 670,718 shares traded or 71.44% up from the average. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 35.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 498,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 1.89 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.87M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $157.8. About 1.48M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 1,802 shares. 42,368 are held by M&T Savings Bank. Amalgamated Financial Bank invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Homrich And Berg holds 4,231 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 393,729 shares. New York-based Cibc Ww Corp has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Polen Capital Ltd Liability has 4.72% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 7.56M shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 49,686 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 12,671 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc. Greenwood Cap Assoc Limited holds 0.08% or 2,765 shares in its portfolio. Zwj Counsel stated it has 1.95% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Clarivest Asset Ltd Com invested in 16 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Limited accumulated 1.16 million shares. Congress Asset Company Ma stated it has 509,881 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. First Interstate Commercial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

