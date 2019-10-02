Ota Financial Group LP Holds Stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW); High Pointe Capital Management Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Lowered by $1.08 Million

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) by 54.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 82,378 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 232,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09 million, up from 150,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.27% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 45,370 shares traded or 340.91% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 71.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 9,180 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $434,000, down from 32,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 9.11 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Suit Relating to ‘Misstatements and Omissions’ in Disclosures Related to Sales Practices — Bank; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announces Settlement With Wells Fargo For Auto-Loan Administration and Mortgage Practices; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $1bn to settle auto and mortgage abuse allegations; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $71.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13,470 shares to 86,800 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 21,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 7.56 million shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 135,545 shares. Asset One reported 2.44M shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. 264,882 are held by Stewart & Patten Communication Ltd Liability Co. 96,591 are owned by Narwhal Capital Management. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk holds 0.61% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 3.88M shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 54,802 shares. Moreover, Waters Parkerson & Limited Com has 0.23% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 59,678 shares. Financial Advisory Service Incorporated reported 9,637 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo has 0.11% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Old Natl Savings Bank In has 0.15% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 60,957 shares. Findlay Park Prtn Llp has 6.04M shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) invested in 0.16% or 40,618 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested in 56,792 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.20 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Ota Financial Group Lp, which manages about $128.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Siriusxm C by 22,829 shares to 89,914 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siriusxm A by 44,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,115 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Dynamic Credit And Mor (PCI).