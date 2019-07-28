Ota Financial Group LP Holding In Sprint (S) Was Lifted; Cortland Advisers Has Upped Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Position

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Sprint Corp (S) by 136.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 165,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 286,142 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 120,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.69B market cap company. The stock increased 7.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 70.50M shares traded or 164.30% up from the average. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 18.09% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 30/04/2018 – Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger, a Race to Keep Up With China in 5G; 07/05/2018 – Sprint and Sprint Communications Announce Consent Solicitations with Respect to Certain Series of Notes; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint to Combine; 10/04/2018 – Sprint at UBS Communications and Media IR Conference May 4; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile restarted merger talks, and the stocks are surging; 14/03/2018 – SPRINT CORP – “ANTICIPATED REPAYMENT DATES” OF MARCH 20, 2028 FOR CLASS A-2 NOTES; 30/04/2018 – SoftBank’s Son lets go of Sprint as passion shifts to AI and robots

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 3.07 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Costamare Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Preferred and Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of -7.5% – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 30% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK had bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Container Store Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:TCS) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sprint T-Mobile Merger: Reassessing The Thesis – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Justice Department Settles with T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S) in Proposed Merger by Requiring Package of Divestitures to Dish (DISH) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

