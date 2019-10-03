Ota Financial Group LP Has Upped Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) Stake; Shellback Capital LP Trimmed Its Holding in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by $13.77 Million as Stock Price Rose

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 59.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 127,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 87,486 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.52M, down from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $91.93. About 947,036 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) by 54.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 82,378 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 232,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09 million, up from 150,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $9.62 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ota Financial Group Lp, which manages about $128.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp Cl B by 11,981 shares to 35,413 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Corporate & Income Opp (PTY) by 17,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,932 shares, and cut its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc.

More recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Zions Bancorp (ZION) Offers Updates Warrant Information; Plans Presentation at RBC Conference – StreetInsider.com” on March 02, 2017. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “Zions Bancorporation To Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results And Updates Warrant Information – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Regional Bank Warrants – A Quick Run-Through – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 27, 2013 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.24 million for 21.89 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $802.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 94,500 shares to 189,500 shares, valued at $20.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).