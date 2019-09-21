Ota Financial Group LP Has Raised Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) Position by $1.07 Million as Stock Price Were Volatile; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Trimmed Its Public Storage (PSA) Position by $3.10 Million

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 17.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 13,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 60,467 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.40 million, down from 73,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $247.8. About 794,922 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) by 54.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 82,378 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 232,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 150,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 15,400 shares traded or 51.50% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) has 0.00% since September 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ota Financial Group Lp, which manages about $128.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) by 1.12M shares to 35,114 shares, valued at $200,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qts Realty Trust Inc by 36,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,083 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp Cl B.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.39 million for 22.61 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.