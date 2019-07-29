Ota Financial Group LP Has Raised Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) Holding by $735,392; Xencor (XNCR) Shareholder Ecor1 Capital Lifted Position

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 108.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97 million, up from 989,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 99,020 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) by 218.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 52,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,556 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 24,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $892.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 226,674 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has risen 2.37% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call

More notable recent Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Cray Inc. (CRAY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Astronics Corporation (ATRO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zai Lab Ltd by 490,858 shares to 78,519 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kezar Life Sciences Inc by 203,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 856,471 shares, and cut its stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp.

More notable recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Xencor: Multiple Data Readouts In Second Half Of 2019 For This ‘Picks And Shovels’ Play – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Xencor (XNCR) Jumps: Stock Rises 7.4% – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Xencor Inc (XNCR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xencor Inc (XNCR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Lennar Tops Q2 Estimates – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.