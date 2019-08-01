Ota Financial Group LP Has Raised Its Sprint (S) Holding; Vonage Hldgs (VG) Shareholder Kerrisdale Advisers Raised Holding

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 739.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 1.93M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38M, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.44. About 1.58 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Sprint Corp (S) by 136.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 165,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 286,142 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 120,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.28. About 14.66M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4Q Net $63M; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SAID TO ADVANCE TOWARD DEAL FOR SPRINT AT $24 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4th-Quarter Total Retail Prepaid ARPU $37.15; 01/05/2018 – Sprint Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom raises EBITDA guidance as T-Mobile US performs; 17/05/2018 – Sprint Launches IoT Factory for Internet of Things Solution; 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4th-Quarter Total Retail Prepaid Churn 4.30%; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Marcelo Claure, Masayoshi Son to Join Bd of Newly Formed Co Following Proposed Merger With T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Communications CDS Tightens 31 Bps

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 18,939 shares. Da Davidson has invested 0.02% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Shell Asset Management has invested 0.14% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 26,426 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Financial Management holds 225 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 118,937 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 19,554 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 360,356 shares. Perkins Mgmt reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 6,668 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 35,705 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Wellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 1.60 million shares. Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Pnc Finance Ser Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

