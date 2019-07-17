Ota Financial Group LP Has Boosted Its Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) Holding by $735,392; Share Price Declined; Jacobs & Co Holds Stake in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NXPI)

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) by 218.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 52,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,556 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 24,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $929.60M market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 648,127 shares traded or 57.96% up from the average. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has risen 2.37% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NXPI) by 277.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 29,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,720 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 10,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $97.01. About 2.61M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO WANT ASSURANCES ON ZTE BEFORE NXP APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 7.1 PCT STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF FEB 16 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Strategy for NXP Deal, Royalty Payments in Focus — Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,234 shares to 13,472 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Companies Inc. by 1,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,658 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).