Ota Financial Group LP Boosted Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) Holding by $1.07 Million; As Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Has Decreased by $1.48 Million Its Position

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 41,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 203,740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48M, down from 244,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.68. About 566,481 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) by 54.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 82,378 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 232,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 150,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 21,853 shares traded or 106.69% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $261.37 million activity. 11,754 Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) shares with value of $401,634 were bought by FROST RICHARD W.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.16 million for 6.79 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 81,368 shares to 385,851 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 44,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Habit Restaurants Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1.