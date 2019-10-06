Osterweis Capital Management Upped Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position by $723,177; A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Increased Its Hercules Capital (HTGC) Position by $381,300

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 11,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 224,264 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.22 million, up from 212,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 2.03 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 31,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 205,165 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, up from 173,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.17. About 281,208 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $115.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,536 shares to 15,240 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

